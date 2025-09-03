2026 WCQ: Fans To Pay N1,000, N3,000 To Watch Super Eagles Vs Amavubi

Football fans will pay the sum of N1,000 and N3,000 respectively to watch the Super Eagles live against Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International,Uyo on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

According to the information made available to Completesports.com by the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, popular side seats will go for N1,000, while the VIP section will sell for N3,000.

The tickets will be made available at designated centres within the Uyo metropolis from Friday morning.

NFF’s Director of Marketing and Sponsorship, Alizor Chuks, said on Wednesday: “It is important to let the general public know that the NFF Security Committee has declared total war on all ticket manipulators this time. Ticket fakers and racketeers will be dealt with.

“All tickets will be scanned at the gates. All intending spectators are advised to buy their tickets from accredited ticket sellers. Fake ticket sellers or holders will be arrested and prosecuted.”

The encounter will kick-off at 5pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu in Uyo



