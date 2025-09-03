2026 WCQ: Full House In Uyo As Osimhen, Chukwueze, Arokodare, Uche Hit Camp

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle now has all the invited 23 players at his disposal for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa, reports Completesports.com.

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Tolu Arokodare, Raphael Onyedika, and Christantus Uche all breezed into camp on Wednesday afternoon.

Chelle’s side started preparations for the crucial qualifiers on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles will have another session inside the main bowl of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo later night.

The first 15 minutes of the training which will commence at 6pm will be open to the media.

Nigeria will host the Amavubi of Rwanda in a matchday seven encounter on Saturday.

The encounter against South Africa will hold at the Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein next week Tuesday.

By Adeboye Amosu



