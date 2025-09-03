2026 WCQ: We Know The Gravity Of The Game Against Rwanda –Troost-Ekong

William Troost-Ekong has said he and his Super Eagles teammates know the gravity of Saturday’s Group C 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Rwanda.

The Super Eagles will hope to get their faltering qualifying back on track when they face Rwanda in Uyo.

In the reverse fixture in Kigali in March, a brace from Victor Osimhen secured a 2-0 win for the Eagles.

The last time Rwanda faced Eric Chelle’s team in the 2025 AFCON qualifier, they came from a goal down to win 2-1.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s World Cup qualifier Troost-Ekong, in a chat with the Super Eagles media team said:”The players are very focus, we are really prepared for the game on Saturday and I want to thank them for their support, I want to ask them to continue to encourage us and be praying for us.

“It’s going to be an important sets of games for us starting on Saturday, we know the gravity of this game My (against Rwanda), we are going to be focus on preparations which will be let for us.”

The AFCON 2023 Most Valuable Player (MVP) also showered plaudits on young defender Benjamin Frederick.

“Benjamin is a humble, hardworking, very talented defender, I think we are all impressed with what he showed us in Unity Cup, to come in and play so well is not easy at all.

“Also credit to my teammate Moses Simon for giving him the opportunity, bringing him to his academy before he went to Brentford. It is things we love to see, we have a talented player that will be the future of the Super Eagles defence.”



