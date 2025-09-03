Nottingham Forest Drop Awoniyi From Europa League Squad

Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi was not included in Nottingham Forest’s squad for this season’s UEFA Europa League.

Awoniyi’s omission was confirmed when Forest unveiled their squad for the competition.

However, his Nigerian teammate Ola Aina was included in the squad.

Notable names who were included in the squad are Chris Wood, Neco Williams, Morgan Gibbs-White, Douglas Luiz and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Forest will take on Midtjylland, FC Porto, Malmo, Ferenvaros, Braga, Utrecht, Sturm Graz and Real Betis in the league phase.

Aina is currently in the Super Eagles camp ahead of this month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa but Awoniyi did not make the cut.

Nottingham Forest squad for Europa League:

Ola Aina

Elliot Anderson

Willy Boly

Dilane Bakwa

Nicolás Domínguez

Morgan Gibbs-White

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Igor Jesus

Arnaud Kalimuendo

Douglas Luiz

James McAtee

Nikola Milenković

Morato

Murillo

Dan Ndoye

Ibrahim Sangaré

Nicolò Savona

Matz Sels

Neco Williams

Chris Wood

John Victor

Ryan Yates



