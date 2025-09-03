Close Menu
    Nottingham Forest Drop Awoniyi From Europa League Squad

    James Agberebi

    Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi was not included in Nottingham Forest’s squad for this season’s UEFA Europa League.

    Awoniyi’s omission was confirmed when Forest unveiled their squad for the competition.

    However, his Nigerian teammate Ola Aina was included in the squad.

    Notable names who were included in the squad are Chris Wood, Neco Williams, Morgan Gibbs-White, Douglas Luiz and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

    Forest will take on Midtjylland, FC Porto, Malmo, Ferenvaros, Braga, Utrecht, Sturm Graz and Real Betis in the league phase.

    Aina is currently in the Super Eagles camp ahead of this month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa but Awoniyi did not make the cut.

    Nottingham Forest squad for Europa League:

    Ola Aina
    Elliot Anderson
    Willy Boly
    Dilane Bakwa
    Nicolás Domínguez
    Morgan Gibbs-White
    Callum Hudson-Odoi
    Igor Jesus
    Arnaud Kalimuendo
    Douglas Luiz
    James McAtee
    Nikola Milenković
    Morato
    Murillo
    Dan Ndoye
    Ibrahim Sangaré
    Nicolò Savona
    Matz Sels
    Neco Williams
    Chris Wood
    John Victor
    Ryan Yates


