Nottingham Forest Drop Awoniyi From Europa League Squad

Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi was not included in Nottingham Forest’s squad for this season’s UEFA Europa League.
Awoniyi’s omission was confirmed when Forest unveiled their squad for the competition.
However, his Nigerian teammate Ola Aina was included in the squad.
Notable names who were included in the squad are Chris Wood, Neco Williams, Morgan Gibbs-White, Douglas Luiz and Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Forest will take on Midtjylland, FC Porto, Malmo, Ferenvaros, Braga, Utrecht, Sturm Graz and Real Betis in the league phase.
Aina is currently in the Super Eagles camp ahead of this month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa but Awoniyi did not make the cut.
Nottingham Forest squad for Europa League:
Ola Aina
Elliot Anderson
Willy Boly
Dilane Bakwa
Nicolás Domínguez
Morgan Gibbs-White
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Igor Jesus
Arnaud Kalimuendo
Douglas Luiz
James McAtee
Nikola Milenković
Morato
Murillo
Dan Ndoye
Ibrahim Sangaré
Nicolò Savona
Matz Sels
Neco Williams
Chris Wood
John Victor
Ryan Yates