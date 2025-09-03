Close Menu
    Fenerbahce Table Huge Offer For Lookman

    Adeboye Amosu

    Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce have submitted a massive offer to Ademola Lookman, reports Completesports.com.

    The Yellow Canaries, according to Sportmediaset, have offered to pay Lookman €6m on a four-year deal.

    Fenerbahce are however still pushing to reach an agreement with Atalanta.

    Lookman pushed to join La Dea’s Serie A rivals, Inter Milan last month, but the Nerrazzuri had two offers rejected by the Bergamo club.

    The 27-year-old has also been linked with Turkish Super Lig champions, Galatasaray.

    The winger has been included in Atalanta’s UEFA Champions League squad for the 2025/26 season.

    He has two years left on his contract with Ivan Juric’s side.

    The transfer window in Turkey will only close on September 12.

    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu

