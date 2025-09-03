Done Deal: Iheanacho Joins Celtic On One-Year Contract

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have announced the signing of Kelechi Iheanacho, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho signed a one-year contract with the option of an additional year.

The Nigeria international left LaLiga club Sevilla on Monday after his contract was terminated by the club.

The 28-year-old scored thrice in 15 appearances across all competitions for the Rojiblancos.

Rodgers’ Recommendation

Iheanacho worked under Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers during his time with Leicester City.

Rodgers is expecting great things from the striker.

“I know Kelechi so well and what he can bring to the team. He is such a talented player, with great ability, athleticism and work-rate,” Rodgers told the club’s official website.

“I am sure he will love being at Celtic and I believe our fans will love what he brings. He has great experience and he is right in his peak years so he can be a great signing for us. I am sure he will make a big contribution to the team.”

Iheanacho’s Experience

Iheanacho started his professional career at Manchester City, and picked up a League Cup winner’s medal during his time at the Etihad.

The forward then joined Leicester City and would go on to make over 200 appearances there. He was an FA Cup winner in 2021.

In 2024, he moved to Spanish side, Sevilla before spending the end of season 2024/25 on loan with English Championship side, Middlesbrough.

By Adeboye Amosu




