Lookman In Atalanta Champions League Squad After Failed Transfer Move

Atalanta have named their official squad for this season’s UEFA Champions League, with Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman in La Dea’s list despite a summer of speculation linking the player away from the club.

Inter were close to signing Lookman and made a real push to sign the Nigerian attacker but refused to meet Atalanta’s demands for the player, even after he effectively went on strike and removed all mention of the club from his social media profiles.

The Nerazzurri were not the only club who wanted to sign Lookman this summer, with reports speculating interest from Turkey and a feeble loan bid from German side Bayern Munich late in the window.

According to Football Italia, as Atalanta look to repair relations with Lookman, they name him in their squad for Europe’s top competition.

There is only one notable absence from the squad: injured Dutch left wing-back Mitchel Bakker.

Lookman is expected to be in action for the Super Eagles in this month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



