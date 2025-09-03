Sometimes I Get Bored Watching Arsenal –Ex-Gunners Star

Former Arsenal star midfielder Emmanuel Petit has said sometimes he gets bored watching the Gunners under Mikel Arteta.

Petit said this following comments made by Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel who said the current Arsenal side play ugly football.

Schmeichel slammed Arsenal performance in last weekend’s clash at Anfield with Liverpool which they lost 1-0.

The legendary Dane said he backed Liverpool to win no thanks to Arsenal’s negative approach to the encounter.

“I understand what he’s saying (referencing Peter Schmeichel), because I get bored sometimes,” Petit was quoted on Arsenal News Channel. “And I just want Arsenal to be back to those days of three years ago when Arteta was playing beautiful football – strike football – strike to pass the ball to the forward.

“Bring speed and great movement at the last third of the pitch all the time, and that was very difficult to defend because the danger was coming from everywhere.

“Now it’s like, I give you the ball, you give me back the ball, I give you the ball. And even some players are starting to get bored on the pitch and they don’t have any solution afterwards.”



