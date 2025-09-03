Anas Yusuf – NPFL 2024/25 Goal King Earns Salisu Yusuf’s Praise

Salisu Yusuf, former Super Eagles stopgap coach, has heaped plaudits on Anas Yusuf, who emerged as the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Goal King, Completesports.com reports.

Anas netted 18 goals during the season under review to claim the 2024/2025 NPFL Highest Goal Scorer award, with a cash prize of ₦2 million – presented to him in Abuja on Tuesday.

Salisu Reflects on Coaching Striker at Nasarawa United

Sixty-three-year-old Yusuf, now Head Coach of Coton FC in Cotonou, Benin Republic, had a brief stint coaching Anas at Nasarawa United in the second stanza of last season, successfully steering the Solid Miners away from relegation.

Also Read: Super Eagles B Striker Anas Hails Salisu Yusuf for Nasarawa United’s NPFL Survival

Speaking exclusively to Completesports.com after Anas was honoured, the ex-Kano Pillars and Rangers coach revealed he was not surprised by the striker’s achievement.

“I was his coach briefly at Nasarawa United last season. I know his quality and potential, so I’m not surprised he emerged as the highest goal scorer,” Salisu Yusuf said.

“He’s such a top-class striker, always making himself available in the opponents’ area. He has pace, skill, and is also good with his head. These are qualities of a good striker. I’m happy for him and wish him the very best in his career.”

Anas Yusuf: Humble Despite Goal King Status

Anas Yusuf’s goals proved pivotal in Nasarawa United’s successful relegation escape under Coach Salisu Yusuf in the second half of the 2024/2025 season.

The Super Eagles B forward, who featured at the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania, remained humble after receiving his NPFL award in Abuja.

“I am truly humbled to receive this prestigious award,” he said.

Also Read: Yusuf Eyes Ligue 1 Glory With Coton FC After Settling In Benin

“I thank God Almighty, my family, teammates, coaches, management, and the entire Nasarawa United club for their relentless support.

This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without their dedication. I’m grateful to have such an amazing team behind me.

My deepest gratitude goes to the League organisers, as well as the supporters, fans, and media, for their love, solidarity, and projection.

I’m looking forward to an exciting new league season, God keeping us alive and healthy.”

By Sab Osuji



