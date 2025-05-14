Super Eagles B Striker Anas Hails Salisu Yusuf for Nasarawa United’s NPFL Survival

Super Eagles Team B and Nasarawa United forward, Yusuf Anas, has heaped praise on former Super Eagles coach, Salisu Yusuf, for the Solid Miners’ survival in the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Completesports.com reports.

Salisu Yusuf joined Nasarawa United in mid-February 2025, when the team was deeply entangled in relegation trouble, sitting 18th on the table with 26 points after 24 rounds of matches.

Now, with just one match remaining in the season, Nasarawa United have successfully navigated their way to safety, currently occupying 9th position with 52 points.

Anas Yusuf, who now leads the goal scorers’ chart with 17 goals, credits Salisu Yusuf for masterminding the great escape.

“He’s an exceptionally good coach. He knows the job inside out, including how to get the best from his players,” Anas, a Super Eagles B forward, told Completesports.com.

“Besides, he treats us like his own children, hence each player gives more than 100 per cent in every game.

“We’re happy to have retained our NPFL spot, and we really give God all the glory.”

Anas told Completesports.com that he was pleased to be part of Nasarawa United’s resurgence.

“I think I’m happy because being part of this historic moment is monumental. From 18th on the table to now 9th, in the tough Nigeria League, is no small feat,” Anas said.

“Yes, I’m the leading scorer in the team with 17 goals. It would have counted for nothing if we hadn’t escaped relegation. So, I’m happy my contribution has paid off.”

Nasarawa United will travel to face Rivers United in the final Matchday 38 fixture of the 2024/2025 NPFL. Rivers United are second in the standings with 61 points.

By Sab Osuji



