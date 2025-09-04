2026 WCQ: We’ll Be In Lots Of Trouble If We Don’t Beat Lesotho –Bafana Coach, Broos

Head coach of Bafana Bafana of South Africa Hugo Broos has said failure to beat Lesotho will put his team in lots of trouble.

Group C leaders Bafana Bafana will take on Lesotho on Friday inside the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontain.

A win for the South Africans will see them go nine points clear of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, who don’t play until Saturday.

The Super Eagles, who are fourth on seven points, will host Rwanda in Uyo on Saturday

Ahead of the fixtures, Broos emphasised that he wasn’t going to start thinking about the Nigeria game until they dealt with the job against Lesotho.

“First of all let’s start with Lesotho,” Broos was quoted on Sowetan Live. “I don’t want to think about Nigeria for the moment. I have seen their games in the past and that’s enough for me for now. We will start focusing on them after the game with Lesotho.

“At this moment the most important thing is the game against Lesotho. We must get a victory against Lesotho because if we fail to do that, we will have more troubles in the future.”



