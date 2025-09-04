Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    2026 WCQ: We’ll Be In Lots Of Trouble If We Don’t Beat Lesotho –Bafana Coach, Broos

    James AgberebiBy 1 Comment1 Min Read

    Head coach of Bafana Bafana of South Africa Hugo Broos has said failure to beat Lesotho will put his team in lots of trouble.

    Group C leaders Bafana Bafana will take on Lesotho on Friday inside the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontain.

    A win for the South Africans will see them go nine points clear of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, who don’t play until Saturday.

    The Super Eagles, who are fourth on seven points, will host Rwanda in Uyo on Saturday

    Ahead of the fixtures, Broos emphasised that he wasn’t going to start thinking about the Nigeria game until they dealt with the job against Lesotho.

    “First of all let’s start with Lesotho,” Broos was quoted on Sowetan Live. “I don’t want to think about Nigeria for the moment. I have seen their games in the past and that’s enough for me for now. We will start focusing on them after the game with Lesotho.

    “At this moment the most important thing is the game against Lesotho. We must get a victory against Lesotho because if we fail to do that, we will have more troubles in the future.”


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    1 Comment

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.