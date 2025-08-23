EPL: Tottenham Stun Manchester City At Etihad

Tottenham Hotspur stunned Manchester City 2-0 in their Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Brennan Johnson, and Joao Palhinha scored both goals for the visitors in the first half.

This is only the sixth time under Pep Guardiola that City trailed in a home league game by two or more goals at half-time, with Tottenham now responsible for half of those.

Johnson scored a breakaway goal 10 minutes before the break.

Palhinha doubled the advantage in first half stoppage time capitalising on James Trafford’s error.

Manchester City will be away to Brighton & Hove Albion in their next game.

Tottenham Hotspur will be home to Bournemouth next week Saturday.

By Adeboye Amosu



