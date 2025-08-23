Izuchukwu Anthony Joins Cyprus Club Akritas Chlorakas

Nigerian defender Izuchukwu Anthony has officially signed with Akritas Chlorakas, marking a new chapter in his professional career as he joins the Cypriot club ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The 27-year-old center-back brings with him a wealth of experience from top leagues across Europe and Asia, including stints in Norway, Slovakia, Israel, Saudi Arabia and China.

Known for his towering presence, strong aerial ability, and calmness under pressure, Anthony is expected to bolster Akritas’ defense as the team looks to make a strong push in the Cypriot top Division.

“I’m excited to begin this new journey with Akritas Chlorakas,” Anthony said in a brief statement. “It’s a club with ambition, and I’m here to contribute everything I can to help the team succeed.”

Anthony began his professional career with Norwegian club FK Haugesund, before moving to Spartak Trnava in Slovakia. He also played for Hapoel Haifa in Israel and most recently featured for Nantong Zhiyun FC in the Chinese Super League.

His international experience includes appearances for Nigeria’s U-23 team and a senior cap for the Super Eagles.

Akritas Chlorakas, based in the town of Chlorakas near Paphos, has been active in the summer transfer market as they aim perform excellently in the new season.

The club’s management expressed confidence that Anthony’s experience and leadership qualities will play a crucial role in achieving their objectives.

The signing is seen as a statement of intent by Akritas, who are looking to build a competitive squad capable of challenging for top honors in the coming season.



