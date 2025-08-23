NPFL: Shooting Stars Coach Aweroro Targets Positive Start To New Season

Shooting Stars head coach Nurudeen Aweroro is looking forward to a positive start to his reign at the Ibadan club, reports Completes ports.com.

Aweroro was named head coach of the Oluyole Warriors last month.

The young tactician will take charge of Shooting Stars for the first time in an official game against Bayelsa United on Sunday.

The encounter will hold at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasinga, Ibadan.

Aweroro’s Rallying Call

Ahead of the matchday one encounter, Aweroro declared that it is important for his team to start the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, season with a win.

”We need to get maximum points, and if possible, score plenty of goals,” Aweroro told Shooting Stars media.

“But the most important thing is to secure the win. We can’t take this game for granted—we have to come out strong and give our best.”

Ready For Battle

Aweroro further discussed his team’s readiness for the encounter.

“The players are ready for the game, even those who won’t feature are eager to play. Their fitness level is top-notch,” Aweroro added.

“I like the cohesion in the team; the way they blend together is impressive. The senior players have done a great job in helping integrate the new players.”

By Adeboye Amosu



