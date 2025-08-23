Fulham Boss Backs Bassey To Thrive In New Role

Fulham manager Marco Silva has backed Calvin Bassey to thrive in his new left-back position, Completesports.com reports.

The Whites could be without Antonee Robinson, and Ryan Sessegnon for the clash with Manchester United on Sunday.

Bassey starred in the left-back role in the draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers last week.

Read Also:EPL: Iwobi, Bassey Target First Victory Vs Man United At Craven Cottage Since 2009

Bassey To The Rescue

Silva is calm about the situation, and is hopeful the Nigerian will do a good job

“If not, Calvin did so, so, so well, a great, great performance at left-back, and I think we are more than covered in that position, because even [Jorge] Cuenca can play there,” Silva told the club’s official website.

“Of course, they are both different, if you have Robinson or Sessegnon, then you have a more offensive dynamic and mobility on the left-hand side.”

By Adeboye Amosu



