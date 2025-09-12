EPL: Onyeka Eager To Help Brentford End Chelsea’s Unbeaten Run

Super Eagles defender Frank Onyeka will be seeking to help Brentford end Chelsea’s unbeaten run in the Premier League as The Bees host the Blues in a late kickoff on Saturday.

Tough Challenge For Onyeka

The Nigerian international, who returned from international duty for the Super Eagles at the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, has made three appearances and bagged one assist for the Bees this ongoing season.



This is expected to be a tough challenge for Onyeka considering the fact that he may be saddled with the responsibility of stopping Chelsea midfielders from making those killer passes.



Interestingly, all of Brentford’s three wins against Chelsea have come away from the Gtech, but they have also avoided defeat in three of their four clashes on home soil.

Manager Keith Andrews would happily take a draw in this one again though, after a difficult summer has led to a start that has seen the Bees lose two of their first three matches.



Having said farewell to the likes of Bryan Mbeumo, Christian Nørgaard, Yoane Wissa and their manager since the end of 2024-25, it’s hardly surprising the Bees are taking a little while to take flight under Keith Andrews.

Head-to-Head

The head-to-head in this derby is peculiar, in the sense that it heavily favours the away side.



The record for home teams in the eight Premier League fixtures between Brentford and Chelsea is one win, three draws and four defeats. Brentford’s only victories against their near neighbours have all occurred at Stamford Bridge.

They haven’t lost any of the last three at home either, though. With two of those matches ending 0-0, this could prove a cagey affair.

Possible lineup

Brentford: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Yarmolyuk, Henderson, Damsgaard; Outtara, Igor Thiago, Schade



Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Tosin, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Enzo; Estevao, Pedro Neto, Garnacho; Joao Pedro



