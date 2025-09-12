Ferdinand Names Liverpool’s Biggest EPL Title Rival This Season

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has named Arsenal as Liverpool’s biggest rival for the Premier League title this season.

Defending champions Liverpool are the only team in the Premier League with a perfect record after three games.

Arne Slot’s side beat Bournemouth on the opening day before nicking a 3-2 win at Newcastle United and scoring a late goal to inflict an early blow on title rivals Arsenal.

Speaking before the season started, Ferdinand said only two teams – Liverpool and Manchester City – would be in the running to win the title.

Ferdinand still believes only teams are genuine title contenders but says Arsenal have replaced Man City as Liverpool’s biggest rival.

Arsenal, runners-up for the past three seasons, began the campaign with wins over Manchester United and Leeds United before losing 1-0 at Anfield before the international break.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, meanwhile, have lost their last two games – against Brighton and Tottenham – after an opening-day victory over Wolves.

“I think you always have to have respect for the champions, no matter who it is,” Ferdinand told MailSport (via Metro).

“Champions normally go into the following season as the team to beat, that’s inevitable.

“If you look at the way Liverpool have recruited in the summer, they’ve had the best window by far. Their intentions were pure and clean and transparent from the get-go, and they managed to execute everything apart from Marc Guehi.

“If they had got Marc Guehi, I think they would have cleaned up everything, to be honest.

“I think the only team who will be anywhere near Liverpool this season is Arsenal. They’ve got a great squad, real good depth with who they’ve bought.

“I think they’ve had a good window and if [Viktor] Gyokeres comes good, it puts them in a better position.

“I don’t think we’ll see anyone else. Anyone you think might be a surprise, a Newcastle or a Chelsea, I think European football hinders them a little bit in that respect. Just the demands it puts on the squad.”

Rating Manchester City’s chances of reclaiming the Premier League trophy, Ferdinand added: ‘Pep Guardiola is never associated with a team that isn’t performing consistently well and getting trophies under their belts.

‘City weren’t up for the big trophies last season. You look at it and think “is that the tide turning and can they turn it back?”



