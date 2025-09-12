Done Deal: Nigerian Youngster Completes Move To Slavia Prague

Nigerian midfielder Mubarak Suleiman has sealed a move to Czech First League club Slavia Prague, reports Completesports.com.

Suleiman was signed from Right 2 Win academy in Nigeria after a successful trial.

The youngster will play for the Slavia B Team from where he is expected to graduate to the first team.

The 18-year-old has already made a strong start for the club’s U-20 team.

Suleiman came on in the 62nd minute of the draw with Plzeň B.

Thumbs Up For Suleiman

“We monitored Mubarak through our partner academy Right 2 Win in Nigeria. Based on the recommendations of scouts and cooperation within the African project, he completed spring tests, during which he also introduced himself in training with the A-team,”sports director Jiří Bílek told the club’s official website.

“He is a dynamic box-to-box central midfielder, whose work in key areas of the pitch has impressed us. We wish him much success and believe that he can further develop his potential at Slavia.”

By Adeboye Amosu



