Atalanta Ready To Welcome Lookman Back After Transfer Saga

Ademola Lookman is expected to train for the first time under new Atalanta manager Ivan Juric on Friday (today), reports Completesports.com.

Lookman returned from international duty on Thursday.

According to several sources including Gazetta, Atalanta are ready to welcome back the Nigeria international.

La Dea told the winger to train separately after

tried to force a move to Inter Milan.

The Bergamo club are reportedly not willing to punish Lookman for his action as he will be reintegrated into the group.

The 27-year-old featured for Nigeria against Rwanda, and South Africa, his first two competitive appearances in 2025-26.

Atalanta will be up against Leece in a Serie A game on Sunday.

They will be looking to record their first win of the campaign.

By Adeboye Amosu



