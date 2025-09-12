Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Atalanta Ready To Welcome Lookman Back After Transfer Saga

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Lookman Needs A New Adventure --Adepoju
    Lookman Needs A New Adventure --Adepoju

    Ademola Lookman is expected to train for the first time under new Atalanta manager Ivan Juric on Friday (today), reports Completesports.com.

    Lookman returned from international duty on Thursday.

    According to several sources including Gazetta, Atalanta are ready to welcome back the Nigeria international.

    Read Also:Arokodare Starts Training With Wolves, Set For Debut Vs Newcastle United

    La Dea told the winger to train separately after
    tried to force a move to Inter Milan.

    The Bergamo club are reportedly not willing to punish Lookman for his action as he will be reintegrated into the group.

    The 27-year-old featured for Nigeria against Rwanda, and South Africa, his first two competitive appearances in 2025-26.

    Atalanta will be up against Leece in a Serie A game on Sunday.

    They will be looking to record their first win of the campaign.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.