Man United Legend Believes Pressure Now Building On Amorim

Gary Neville believes the pressure is now building on Amorim as head coach and another defeat to Chelsea next weekend, would pose big questions.

United suffered a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday.

Erling Haaland netted a brace while Phil Foden was also on target.

“I think there will be some pressure applied to the manager and his rigidity of sticking with the system,” said Neville (via Sky Sports) about the ramifications of the loss to City.

“City have beaten them well and comfortably. United had some good moments in the game – the first 15 minutes and the first five minutes of the second half. City, in big moments, have had better players. Foden, Doku, Haaland have stood out.

“There have been times when I have seen United lose this type of match when I feel angry and frustrated.

“I just feel nothing, which is even worse. This has been a nothing of a performance. United have just been beaten.

“With Chelsea next week, another defeat and big questions would start to be asked.”



