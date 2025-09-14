Liverpool Set New EPL Record In Dramatic Win Vs Burnley

Champions Liverpool have set a new Premier League record after a hard-fought 1-0 win away to newly promoted Burnley on Sunday.

For the fourth league fixture in a row Liverpool had to rely on a late goal to secure the three points.

In their opening league fixture the Reds needed two late strikes to edge out Bournemouth 4-2 after surrendering a 2-0 lead.

Against Newcastle, a stoppage time strike by youngster Rio Ngumoha handed Arne Slot’s side a 3-2 win despite once again seeing their 2-0 lead wiped out.

Then against league rivals Arsenal Dominik Szoboszlai’s wonder free-kick with than 10 minutes left earned a 1-0 triumph at Anfield.

Against Burnley Mohamed Salah scored from the penalty spot in the 95th minute to see off Burnley.

According to OptaJoe, Liverpool are the first side in Premier League history to win four consecutive games thanks to winning goals scored in the final 10 minutes or later.

Liverpool seat top of the Premier League table on 12 points and just three points ahead of Arsenal.

They will be in action in the UEFA Champions League at home to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Then next Saturday they will welcome City rivals Everton to Anfield.



