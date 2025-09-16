2025 U-20 W/Cup: Norway Coach Johansen Wary Of Flying Eagles

Norway U-20 head coach Bjørn Johansen has described the Flying Eagles a physical side, reports Completesports.com.

Johansen’s side will face the seven-time African champions in their opening fixture at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Monday, 29 September.

Colombia, and Saudi Arabia are the other countries in the group.

Ready For Big Test

“It is a natural ambition, no doubt about it. There are three quite different teams in terms of style and physicality.,” Johansen told football.no.

“Nigeria is the best in terms of physicality, Colombia I consider the best team, and Saudi Arabia has skills at a very high level. They are exciting opponents, but a group we can definitely advance from.”

Johansen On Norway Preparation

” It looks very good and most of it is in place. The framework is perfect. This is a World Cup and we are as well prepared as we can be,” Johansen added.

“We also played a training match against Chile last fall, and were able to adjust our daily routine so that we are prepared for what awaits us. Now we are looking forward to the experience”

Norway will be making their fourth appearance at the U-20 World Cup.

By Adeboye Amosu



