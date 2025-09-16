Idah: Ex-Internationals Are Qualified To Run Football In Nigeria

Former Nigerian international Peterside Idah has disclosed that retired Super Eagles players have what it takes to run the affairs of Nigerian football.



The 50-year-old, who retired from football in 2002 and later served as media officer for the Super Eagles, told Brila FM that Nigeria must embrace qualified administrators if Nigerian football is to move forward.



“I don’t want to get into the Nigerian case. I’ve seen this rottenness for a very long time.

Read Also:Akpom Eager To Play For Super Eagles



“We’ve complained deeply. Sometimes they think that because we played football, we don’t qualify to run football, and it’s a big shame.”



“I went to school, and I have enough education, and I played the game. You need to have the ability to manage things—business and whatever it is—to be able to run an organisation.



“But sometimes they don’t honour us. They don’t respect us. Once you play football, they look at you as a dropout. I’m not.”



