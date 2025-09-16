Akpom Eager To Play For Super Eagles

Chuba Akpom has declared he is eager to play for three-time African champions, Nigeria, Completesports.com reports.

Akpom, who is on loan at Sky Bet Championship club, Ipswich Town from Ajax was born in London to Nigerian parents.

The 29-year-old has represented England at various youth levels.

The striker however announced his intention to represent the Super Eagles in 2019.

Read Also:Top 15 Nigerian Players To Watch In Europe 2025 Super Eagles Stars In EPL, La Liga, Serie A & More

Six years on, Akpom is still yet to play for the Super Eagles.

The former Middlesbrough hitman declared that senior international football is still something he is keen on achieving.

“They’ve made me do the passport stuff,” Akpom was quoted by TWTD.

“My agent has been in contact with the manager [Éric Chelle] and they’ve always liked me. If I was to get called up, it would be an honour of course.”

By Adeboye Amosu



