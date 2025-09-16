UCL: Madrid Secure Comeback Win Vs Marseille As Juventus, Dortmund Settle For Dramatic 4-4 Draw

A brace from Kylian Mbappe, both goals from the penalty spot, earned 10-man Real Madrid a 2-1 win against Marseille at the Bernabeu in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Madrid had to come from behind to secure the win against the French Ligue 1 giants.

Timothy Weah opened the scoring in the 22nd minute before Mbappe drew Madrid level on 29 minutes from the penalty spot.

In the 72nd minute Madrid were reduced to 10 men after Dani Carvajal was shown a straight red card.

But with nine minutes left to play Mbappe got his second goal to put Madrid 2-1 ahead.

In Italy, Juventus netted two goal in added time to force Dortmund to a thrilling 4-4 draw.

Karim Adeyemi gave Dortmund the lead on 52 minutes while Kenan Yildiz equalised for Juventus in the 63rd minute.

Just two minutes later Felix Nmecha put Dortmund 2-1 ahead before Dusan Vlahovic drew Juventus level.

Yan Couto then made it 3-2 in the 74th minute and with four minutes left Ramy Bensebaini converted from the penalty spot to make it 4-2.

In the 94th minute Vlahovic made it 4-3 and on 96 minutes Lloyd Kelly got Juventus’ fourth to end the game 4-4.

In other matches Tottenham Hotspur defeated Villarreal 1-0 and Qarabag pipped Benfica 3-2 away.

After the conclusion of the first league phase matches Belgian club Union Gilloise seat top, Arsenal are second, in third place is Qarabag, Real Madrid are in fourth and Tottenham Hotspur occupy fifth.



