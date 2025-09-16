Arsenal Are One Of The Favourites For Champions League Title This Season –Bilbao Star

Inaki Williams believes Arsenal should be considered as one of the favourites to win the Champions League after Athletic Bilbao’s 2-0 defeat on Tuesday evening.

Mikel Arteta’s side struggled to create clear-cut chances in their Champions League opener at San Mames but the introduction of Gabriel Martinelli immediately changed the game.

The Brazilian winger opened the scoring in the 72nd minute as he raced onto a pass from Leandro Trossard from inside his own half to finish beyond Unai Simon.

Martinelli and Trossard then combined again for Arsenal’s second goal in the 87th minute as the Belgian’s deflected effort from close range beat the Bilbao goalkeeper.

Also Read: Super Eagles Defender Undergoes Successful Surgery

Arsenal were beaten by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final last season, and Williams insists the Gunners are one of the competition’s frontrunners once again this term.

“The result doesn’t reflect what the match was like because we played a good game. In the end, it’s Arsenal, one of the favourites in this competition,” Williams told Movistar (via Metro) after the game.

“We fought, we gave it our all, and today it wasn’t to be.

“There are seven more games left, and what’s clear is that Athletic didn’t come here to enjoy this competition, but to compete in it. I think we made a hard effort today, and it didn’t help much.

“They have a lot of quality. We knew this before the start, that world-class players can kill the game in two isolated plays.

“We were far superior in the first half, but they weren’t comfortable at all. It’s true that after the 1-0 draw, we were a little down in spirit, but we still kept pushing and competing.”



