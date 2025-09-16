Ikpeba Blames Super Eagles Players, Defends NFF Over World Cup Qualification Struggles

Former Nigerian international insists players must take responsibility

Former Nigeria international Victor Ikpeba has blamed the Super Eagles players for the country’s precarious position in the qualifying rounds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while dismissing calls for the resignation of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) executive committee, reports Completesports.com.

Ikpeba: NFF has provided everything needed for success

Speaking on SuperSport’s Monday Night Football programme, Ikpeba insisted that critics calling for the resignation of the NFF executive committee “do not understand the efforts” the body has been making to ensure the Super Eagles qualify for the World Cup.

“Our players should take the lion’s share of the blame for our shoddy performance so far in the World Cup qualifiers,” Ikpeba said.

He added: “They were given everything they needed to deliver qualification without stress, but somehow they have not lived up to expectations. I won’t question their commitment, but with the quality of players we have, Nigeria should not be struggling in our group.

“Why are some people calling for the resignation of the NFF? Do they expect committee members to come and play the game on the pitch?”

Ikpeba reiterated that the NFF provided good travel arrangements, quality accommodation and all necessary logistics, insisting the players had no excuse for failing to deliver results.

Ikpeba’s Praise for Chelle, criticism of former Super Eagles handlers

The “Prince of Monaco” also backed current Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, describing him as the right man to restore stability. Ikpeba argued that the team’s struggles stemmed from the two coaches who handled Nigeria’s opening four qualifiers.

“Chelle is doing a good job and I believe we wouldn’t be in this situation if he had started the qualifiers with the Super Eagles,” Ikpeba said.

“He will create competition for places in the squad and make use of the talented players we have abroad. He hasn’t dismissed any player, but he is creating an environment for healthy competition by giving opportunities to different players to fight for a place.”

Ikpeba calls for discipline in Super Eagles camp

Ikpeba further identified off-field distractions as a major issue affecting the team, urging the NFF to ensure discipline moving forward.

“The biggest problem of the Super Eagles is the distraction in camp before and after matches. I expect the NFF to tackle that problem. Chelle can still lead Nigeria to the AFCON, irrespective of the outcome of our World Cup bid,” Ikpeba concluded.

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja



