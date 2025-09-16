Arteta Gives Update On Gyokeres Head Injury After Arsenal’s Win Vs Bilbao

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Viktor Gyokeres was not forced off because of his head injury during Arsenal’s 2-0 win against Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Gyokeres clashed heads with Arsenal centre-back Gabriel in the first half at San Mames and required medical attention after he suffered a cut to the back of his head.

The Sweden international, who was signed in a £64 million deal from Sporting CP in the summer transfer window, was able to play on with the help of a bandage around his head.

However, the striker was replaced in the 65th minute by Leandro Trossard, who scored Arsenal’s second goal late on after he set up Gabriel Martinelli for the opener.

Also Read: Arsenal Are One Of The Favourites For Champions League Title This Season –Bilbao Star

Speaking after the match, Arteta was asked if Gyokeres was replaced due to his injury.

“It was because we wanted to change certain things,” Arteta told Viaplay (via Metro).

“He’s played a lot of minutes as well, my feeling was we needed fresh men.

“I think they had very clear references, especially when we were in ball possession and Leo brings something very, very different to that, Martinelli as well, because the game was really starting to open up, they had a really high line in certain moments and hopefully we could exploit it.”



