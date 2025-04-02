Ikpeba: Super Eagles, Not England Should Have Capped Eze

Former Super Eagles forward, Victor Ikpeba has disclosed that Nigeria should have invited Crystal Palace star, Ebere Eze to the senior national team ahead of the Three Lions of England.



He stated this after his impressive display against Fulham in the FA Cup last weekend, where he grabbed a goal.



Speaking with Monday Night’s Football on Super Sports, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist stated that he has always been a fan of the England international.

He also noted that Nigeria’s loss is England’s gain.



“It was an Eze show. Nigeria’s loss is England’s gain. I’ve always been a big fan of this young lad.



“We saw two or three seasons ago what he can do with the ball; he’s very good with dead-ball situations, like free kicks.



“There’s a lot of energy in his game, so I attribute this success (against Fulham) to Eze scoring the first goal and Nketiah scoring the third.”







