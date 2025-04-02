We Respect Madrid But Don’t Fear Them –Lewis-Skelly

Myles Lewis-Skelly insisted Arsenal do not fear anyone ahead of their Champions League showdown against Real Madrid.

The Gunners welcome the Spanish giants to the Emirates next Tuesday for the opening leg of their quarter-final clash, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side the favourites to progress to the last four.





However, Lewis-Skelly is confident Arsenal can spring an upset against the 15-time European Cup winners.

“Obviously Real Madrid are a great team and they have the most victories in the Champions League,” said the 18-year-old, speaking after Tuesday evening’s 2-1 Premier League win over Fulham (via RTE).

“We respect them, but we don’t fear any team. We have just got to stay together and if we control everything we can control, I am sure we will be fine.”

The north London club are set to be without star defender Gabriel for both legs of their last-eight date after he pulled up with a hamstring injury in the first half at the Emirates on Tuesday.

Gabriel has been a key figure for the Gunners in recent seasons and the Brazil defender’s appearance against Fulham was his 48th for both club and country this season.

He will be assessed in the coming days, but it appears highly unlikely he will be available for the visit of Madrid next week.

Gabriel adds to Mikel Arteta’s defensive woes with Jurrien Timber, who went down twice holding his right knee against Fulham before being replaced in the second half, also a doubt. Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori were sidelined for the game against the Cottagers.

However, Bukayo Saka’s first appearance in 101 days provided a major boost for Arteta. The England international scored within seven minutes of his introduction as a second-half substitute.

Saka will gain further minutes when Arsenal visit Everton on Saturday in the hope he will be able to start against Madrid.

Lewis-Skelly continued: “You can tell how important he is to the fans and the players. To have him back with the team is a big boost for us.

“He helps us a lot. He has a presence about him, he knows what he is doing, he has belief in himself, and when he has the ball at his feet he creates magic.”

Lewis-Skelly, who capped a dramatic rise to stardom by scoring on his England debut last month, is also expected to line up against Real Madrid.

“I am living the dream of a young boy,” he said. “But it is important I stay present, focused, and I have to take every moment as it comes, and keep striving.”



