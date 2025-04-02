Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Osimhen To Snub Juventus For Premier League Club

    Adeboye Amosu
    Victor Osimhen

    Victor Osimhen has reportedly informed Juventus he is not interested in joining the Serie A club.

    According to JuveFC, the Bianconeri were informed of the striker’s decision during a recent meeting with the forward’s representatives.


    The Nigeria international is currently on loan at Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray from Napoli.

    The 26-year-old will be available for a €75m clause this summer.

    Osimhen is reportedly one of the transfer targets for the Serie A giants.

    The former Lille striker is however targeting a move to the Premier League.

    He has been linked with a move to Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.

    Osimhen has scored 20 goals in 23 league appearances for Galatasaray this season.

