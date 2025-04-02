Osimhen To Snub Juventus For Premier League Club

Victor Osimhen has reportedly informed Juventus he is not interested in joining the Serie A club.

According to JuveFC, the Bianconeri were informed of the striker’s decision during a recent meeting with the forward’s representatives.





The Nigeria international is currently on loan at Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray from Napoli.

The 26-year-old will be available for a €75m clause this summer.

Read Also:NWFL: Nasarawa Amazons Seek Revenge Against Abia Angels; Ekiti Queens, Remo Stars Clash In Derby

Osimhen is reportedly one of the transfer targets for the Serie A giants.

The former Lille striker is however targeting a move to the Premier League.

He has been linked with a move to Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Osimhen has scored 20 goals in 23 league appearances for Galatasaray this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



