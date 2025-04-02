Simon Nominated For Best African Player Award In France

Nantes winger Moses Simon has been nominated for the best African Player in the French Ligue 1, reports Completesports.com.

The prize is named in honour of Marc-Vivien Foe, a former Cameroon international , who died after collapsing on the pitch in 2003.





Simon has been one of the top performers for Nantes this season.

The 29-year-old has racked up seven goals and eight assists in 25 league appearances for the Yellow and Greens in the current campaign.

Read Also:NWFL: Nasarawa Amazons Seek Revenge Against Abia Angels; Ekiti Queens, Remo Stars Clash In Derby

Vincent Enyeama was the first Nigerian to win the prestigious award in the 2013/14 season.

Forward Victor Osimhen claimed the award in 2019/20 campaign.

Osimhen was the youngest recipient of the individual accolade.

Full List Of Nominees

Lamine Camara, Habib Diarra, Moussa Niakhaté, Evann Guessand, Hamed Junior Traoré, Yahia Fofana, Achraf Hakimi, Eliesse Ben Seghir, Amine Gouiri, Himad Abdelli, Moses Simon and Abdoulaye Touré.

By Adeboye Amosu



