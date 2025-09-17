CAFCC: Kwara United Coach Sanni Confident Of Victory Against Asante Kotoko

Tunde Sanni, Head Coach of Kwara United, has expressed strong confidence that his ‘Harmony Boys’ will rise to the occasion when they face Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko, in this weekend’s CAF Confederation Cup First Round, first-leg clash at Accra Sports Stadium, Completesports.com reports.

Sanni insisted that his team has undergone adequate technical preparation to overcome the ‘Porcupine Warriors’ on Sunday, 21 September, 2025.

Sanni Draws Inspiration From Warri Wolves Clash

“The game against Warri Wolves gave us a good insight into our readiness for the game against Asante Kotoko,” Sanni stated.

Also Read: Remo Stars, Kwara United To Play Continental Games At MKO Abiola Sports Arena

“It really proved to be a good test ahead of Kotoko. I believe they cannot do more than what Warri Wolves did here today.

“We were put under a lot of pressure, and we survived it. If we can survive against Warri Wolves, then we can certainly survive in Ghana.”

Kwara United Up For Continental Test

Sanni maintained that his squad has what it takes to stand toe-to-toe with Asante Kotoko when both sides meet for the first time on the continental stage.

By Sab Osuji



