    Nigerian Leagues

    CAFCC: Kwara United Coach Sanni Confident Of Victory Against Asante Kotoko

    Kwara United Head Coach, Tunde Sanni, addresses his players in training session
    Coach Tunde Sanni addresses Kwara United players during training session ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup clash with Asante Kotoko. Credit:@KwaraUnitedFC (X)

    Tunde Sanni, Head Coach of Kwara United, has expressed strong confidence that his ‘Harmony Boys’ will rise to the occasion when they face Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko, in this weekend’s CAF Confederation Cup First Round, first-leg clash at Accra Sports Stadium, Completesports.com reports.

    Sanni insisted that his team has undergone adequate technical preparation to overcome the ‘Porcupine Warriors’ on Sunday, 21 September, 2025.

    Sanni Draws Inspiration From Warri Wolves Clash

    “The game against Warri Wolves gave us a good insight into our readiness for the game against Asante Kotoko,” Sanni stated.

    “It really proved to be a good test ahead of Kotoko. I believe they cannot do more than what Warri Wolves did here today.

    “We were put under a lot of pressure, and we survived it. If we can survive against Warri Wolves, then we can certainly survive in Ghana.”

    Kwara United Up For Continental Test

    Sanni maintained that his squad has what it takes to stand toe-to-toe with Asante Kotoko when both sides meet for the first time on the continental stage.

     

