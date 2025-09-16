Remo Stars, Kwara United To Play Continental Games At MKO Abiola Sports Arena

Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions Remo Stars will play their CAF Champions League home games at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta, reports Competesports.com.

Remo Stars’ original home ground in Ikenne is currently undergoing renovation.

The Sky Blue Stars have also adopted the MKO Abiola Sports Arena as their home ground in the NPFL.

Daniel Ogunmodede’s side will host US Zilimadjou of Comoros in the first leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary round tie at the venue on Sunday.

The reverse fixture will also take place in Abeokuta on Friday, 26 September.

The winner will face South African champions, Mamelodi Sundowns in the first round.

President Federation Cup champions, Kwara United will also play their home games in the CAF Confederation Cup at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena.

The Harmony Boys will be away to Asante Kotoko of Ghana in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The second leg is slated for Abeokuta on Sunday, 28 September.

By Adeboye Amosu



