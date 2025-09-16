‘I’m Ready To Go’ — Iheanacho Eager To Shine At Celtic

Kelechi Iheanacho has said he is fit and ready for the rigours of playing in the Scottish Premiership, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho moved to the Celtic Park on a free transfer earlier this month.

The Nigeria international scored an injury-time winner on his debut for the Hoops against Kilmarnock at the Rugby Park on Sunday.

Impressive Debut

Iheanacho claimed he gave his best during the game,and is capable of playing 90 minutes.

“If you really watch the game, you can see I’m making runs to get the ball. I’m really fit, I’m ready to go for the season,” Iheanacho was quoted by Gazette Live UK.

“Am I ready to play 90 minutes? Of course, you’ll see. If you watch the team, you know that there are a lot of qualities in the team, a lot of great players as well.

“Getting to know the boys, getting to train with them a lot, I think I’ve learned a lot in the last few days.”

Iheanacho On Criticism

“As a football player, you get this all the time [criticism],” he added.

“When it’s not going really well, you just need to be strong; you don’t need to lose your mind. It’s a professional game, so you need to just focus and keep doing the work. When it clicks, you just keep going and get there.”

By Adeboye Amosu



