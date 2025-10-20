NPFL: Amapakabo Blames Abia Warriors’ Defeat On ‘Self-Inflicted Errors’ Against Shooting Stars

Disconsolate Head Coach’ Admits Abia Warriors ‘Defeated Themselves’ In Ibadan

Abia Warriors Head Coach, Imama Amapakabo, has sensationally revealed that their 2-0 defeat in Sunday’s NPFL Matchday 9 clash against Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) in Ibadan was self-inflicted, not caused by the Oluyole Warriors, Completesports.com reports.

Ayobami Junior gave the home team the lead 21 minutes after kick-off, and the Oluyole Warriors held on tightly until the break.

Amapakabo’s Men Falter Despite Strong Second-Half Display

Abia Warriors charged strongly in the second half in a desperate bid to find an equaliser. However, their efforts came to nothing as Qamar Adegoke doubled Shooting Stars’ lead late on, handing the home side a comfortable 2-0 win.

Also Read: NPFL: Amapakabo Urges Abia Warriors Players To Develop Self-Belief In Front Of Goal

The result lifted 3SC to second place on the NPFL table with 15 points, while Abia Warriors dropped to third on the same points but with an inferior goal difference.

Amapakabo wore a forlorn look after the thrilling encounter, visibly disappointed at his team’s lack of composure in front of goal despite their dominance in the second half.

Amapakabo: ‘We Defeated Ourselves Through Technical Mistakes’

“Congratulations to Shooting Stars. I think it was an exciting game for everybody that came to watch,” Amapakabo began during his post-match media chat.

“We (Abia Warriors) defeated ourselves in this game. We defeated ourselves in the sense that there were two technical mistakes that we made, which cost us the points.

“But we’ll go back, review the mistakes, continue working, and see what the next 29 games in the league will bring.”

Amapakabo Vows To Improve Team’s Finishing

When asked about his feelings regarding his players’ failure to convert chances, especially during the second half when they had firm control of proceedings, Amapakabo stressed the importance of self-belief and technical quality.

Also Read: NPFL: Amapakabo Bemoans ‘Tight Situation’ After Abia Warriors’ CAFCC Draw With Djoliba

“I feel it’s one thing that has been a challenge for us this season,” the former junior international goalkeeper lamented.

“But like I said, it’s still a work in progress. It’s my responsibility as a coach to keep working with the team on how to create chances through tactics.

“But it’s also the responsibility of the players to convert those chances we’ve created through technique. Technique is one thing a player needs to develop throughout his career, and I must not allow them to lose self-belief. We’ll continue working to make them believe in themselves and convert the chances created through our tactical play,” Amapakabo submitted.

By Sab Osuji



