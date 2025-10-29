Lookman: I Will Hit Top Form Soon

Ademola Lookman hopes to hit top form soon after helping Atalanta salvage a point against AC Milan on Tuesday night.

Lookman scored his first goal of the season in the thrilling 1-1 draw in Bergamo.

Samuele Ricci opened scoring for Milan but the Nigeria international equalised with a superb effort, his first for La Dea since his failed attempt to force an Inter transfer in the summer.

Lookman Happy To Help Atalanta

Lookman was happy with his contribution in the game, and is determined to do more in the coming weeks.

“It’s important to be available for the team, to help the team,” Lookman told DAZN Italia.

“I’ve not been able to find form yet, physically or in front of goal, but I’ll get there eventually and this was a step forward in the right direction. Hopefully in the coming games we’ll be able to get some wins.”

Muted Celebration

The winger failed to show excitement after scoring an indication that rapport with the club behind the scenes remains tense.

“I think that when I’m on the pitch, the most important thing is to try to help the team win. We want to keep climbing up the table and that’s the most important thing, to win football games,” Lookman added.

By Adeboye Amosu



