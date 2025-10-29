Carabao Cup: Arokodare Ready For Tough Chelsea Test

Tolu Arokodare is eager to help Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Chelsea in their Carabao Cup fixture, reports Completesports.com.

Wolves will welcome Enzo Maresca’s side to the Molineux on Wednesday night (today).

Arokodare scored in the previous round against Everton.

Arokodare On Chelsea Clash

Vitor Pereira’s side have struggled in the Premier League this season, the striker is hoping a positive evening in the cup can provide momentum for the league campaign.

“Obviously, it’s not going to be an easy game because of the team and the stage we are in the tournament, and also because of our previous results in the league, but so far in the Carabao Cup we’ve been doing pretty good, and we’re going to try to continue that,” Arokodare told the club’s official website.

“It is nice to take our minds off the Premier League a little bit and focus on something else, but it’s still football, and we’re going to try to do what we’ve been doing so far in the tournament, and that’s winning. It’s a home game, and hopefully our fans are going to be behind us, as they’ve been throughout the whole season, and we’re going to come out with the win.”

On Being Desperate For His Chance

The 24-year-old has come off the bench in the past four Premier League matches since that Toffees success.

Arokodare is hopeful of starting against Chelsea.

“I’m very hungry. Obviously, it’s not easy. Being on the pitch, you have to deserve it. You have to earn it. Even if I had gotten a lot of minutes, I think the few minutes that I’ve got, I’ve earned it. I’m just going to keep fighting and working to get more. The coach knows what he’s doing.

“We have proper conversations, so I’m aware of the process, and I’m taking it in, I’m being patient, and I’m learning while I’m outside, and every minute that I get, I try to use and learn something from it. It’s part of the game, it’s part of the process. It’s a new space, new area for me, and I just have to be patient, and if I do get to play tomorrow, I’ll try to use my opportunity, enjoy myself, help the team, and hopefully we win and hopefully I score again.”

By Adeboye Amosu



