Carabao Cup: Arteta Gives Injury Update On Five Arsenal Stars Ahead Brighton Clash

Ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup fourth round tie with Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates, Mikel Arteta has given injury updates on William Saliba, Declan Rice, Gabriel Martinelli, Ricardo Calafiori and Bukayo Saka.

After defeating Port Vale 2-0 in the third round, the Gunners host the Seagulls in what will be their 250th encounter in the competition’s history.

But they have been injury concerns after the hard-fought 1-0 win against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Now, speaking in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Arteta revealed who will be available for the Cup tie and who will be out.

On William Saliba’s fitness, Arteta said he is out and they are assessing him, while Rice and Calafiori will be available.

For Martinelli, the Spanish coach stated that it looks like he’s going to be out, and they have to do some more tests and see the extent of the injury, that the clash with Brighton is going to be too early for him.

Also Read: Current Arsenal Team Reminds Me Of Mourinho’s Chelsea –Ex-Gunners Star

As for Saka, the former Manchester City assistant coach said the winger is going to be ok.

Arteta spoke about the possibility of making changes to his side.

“We’re going to try to manage the minutes and the loads as best we can because, as you say, we have a lot of games coming up with a very short recovery time, which is a bit unusual, but we’re going to remain very competitive.”

Also, on the importance of the Carabao Cup, he added”Today, the most important one, because it’s the game that we have, it’s a competition that we haven’t won in many, many years, and it has to start tomorrow.

“We have to play a great game in order to be able to beat a very good Brighton side, we know that, we are prepared for that, and we have to show it on the pitch.”



