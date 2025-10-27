Current Arsenal Team Reminds Me Of Mourinho’s Chelsea –Ex-Gunners Star

Paul Merson believes Arsenal are on course to dominate the Premier League this season, comparing Mikel Arteta’s side to the ruthless Chelsea team managed by Jose Mourinho during his first spell at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking after Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace, Emerson, a two-time league winner with Arsenal, was full of praise for the north London club’s defensive structure and consistency.

“I don’t see anyone stopping Arsenal. They are an efficient machine but with super footballers in that machine,” he said (via Tribuna).

“They remind me of the Chelsea team of old under Jose Mourinho. As soon as that Chelsea team got in front it was game over. It was the same playing in my Arsenal team. Get a goal and it was back to the halfway line, and you could see in the opposition faces, they knew it was over.

“I saw that last Wednesday watching Atletico Madrid at the Emirates. Once Arsenal got that lead it was the end of the game and Atletico knew it. That’s the feeling you have with Arsenal now.

“Teams are not even getting a shot. The numbers they are producing defensively are unheard of. They are well-drilled, efficient and they do have flair players that can create and score goals, just like Mourinho’s Chelsea did. I’d be flabbergasted if Arsenal didn’t win the league.

“People will say there are 30 games left but we are only a once-in-a-season strike from Dominik Szoboszlai from asking the question: ‘Who beats Arsenal this season?’

“They have the best defensive record in the whole of Europe, so you don’t have to score multiple goals to win football matches. One goal will do for Arsenal and what a feeling that must be for the forwards.”



