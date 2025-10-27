CAF Champions League: Rivers United Ready To Compete In Group Stage — Finidi

Rivers United technical adviser Finidi George has declared the team’s readiness to face any opposition in the group stage of the CAF Champions League, reports Completesports.com.

The Port Harcourt club booked their spot in the money spinning group stage of the competition after edging past Mozambican club, Black Bulls 3-2 on aggregate.

Rivers United lost the first leg 1-0, but claimed a 3-1 victory in the reverse fixture.

The former Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions will be playing in the group stage of Africa’s biggest football competition for the first time.

Finidi Happy With Win Over Black Bulls

Finidi expressed delight with Rivers United’s progress in the competition.

“I am quite happy for the victory and the hard-fought battle. Yes, to have qualified is great for everybody here,” he told the club’s media.

“We have been looking forward to this, and it has happened. Personally, it is an achievement to get to this stage, and going forward, we will see how we can compete in the group stages.”

Ready For The Big Task

The group stage draw will hold on November 3rd.

Finidi said they are looking forward to meeting other top teams on the continent.

“We will see the draws and take each game as they come. We know how difficult this tournament is, so we will add one or two players to the squad. But for now, we’ll enjoy this victory and take each game at a time,” he added.

” We could have won in Mozambique because we created enough chances, but it didn’t happen. Fortunately, we scored three at home, and it’s a well-deserved qualification.”

By Adeboye Amosu



