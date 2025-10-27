CAF Confederation Cup: Ighodaro’s Aerial Prowess Helping Kaizer Chiefs –Kaze

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cedric Kaze believes striker Etiosa Ighodaro’s aerial prowess is playing a key factor for the team in the CAF Confederation Cup.



Recall that the Nigerian forward netted a goal as Kaizer Chiefs booked their spot in the group stages of the competition after defeating AS Simba 3-1 on aggregate.



Reacting after the game, Kaze, in a chat with the club’s website, stated that Ighodaro’s ability to score goals with his head is helping the team.

“We wanted to try as well to get the front combination to get players who can give that extra pass, players who can deliver on set-pieces, players as well who can shoot.



“To have a player like Ighodaro in the box that is a striker that is physical in the air, it helps us as well. As well the speed of Lilepo you have different options,” the Burundian added.



CAF has set 3 November 2025 as the date for the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup group stage draw, with Johannesburg confirmed as the host city.



