Onuachu Wins Turkish Super Lig Goal Of The Month Award

Trabzonspor striker Paul Onuachu has won the Turkish Super Lig September Goal of the Month award, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu won the award for his stunning strike in Trabzonspor’s 4-2 win over Fatih Karagumruk on matchday seven.

The Nigeria international also won the award in September for his goal against Samsunspor.

Read Also:Rodgers Provides Positive Injury Update On Iheanacho

The 31-year-old joined Trabzonspor on a permanent transfer from Sky Bet Championship club, Southampton in the summer.

Onuachu has been in blistering form since linking up with the Black Sea Storm in the summer.

The striker has registered seven goals and one assist in 10 league outings for Trabzonspor.

He is currently the leading scorer in the Turkish top-flight.

By Adeboye Amosu



