Rodgers Provides Positive Injury Update On Iheanacho

Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers expects Kelechi Iheanacho to return to action in the next few weeks following the forward’s recent injury setback,reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho copped a hamstring injury in Celtic’s UEFA Europa League clash with Austrian club, Sturm Graz last weekend.

The Nigeria international was forced to leave the pitch early in the game.

Rodgers initially expected the striker to be sidelined for a lengthy spell.

The former Leicester City manager however hinted that Iheanacho will be out of action for just few weeks.

“Alistair and Kelechi are probably not as serious as we first thought, but I’m not sure they’ll make Wednesday. “So they’ll definitely be a few weeks,” he told The Celtic Way.

The 29-year-old has scored twice in four league appearances for the Hoops.

By Adeboye Amosu



