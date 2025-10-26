Osimhen Inspires Galatasaray’s Win Over Göztepe

Galatasaray rallied to beat Göztepe 3-1 in their Turkish Super Lig clash at the RAMS Park on Sunday with Victor Osimhen continuing his impressive scoring form, reports Completesports.com.

The visitors stunned the home fans when they took the lead through Efkan Bekiroglu in the sixth minute.

Osimhen however led the comeback equalising for the home team 12 minutes later.

It was the powerful striker’s third league of the campaign for Okan Buruk’s side.

The Nigeria international has now scored three goals in his last two outings for the Turkish Super Lig champions.

Galatasaray scored two more goals in the second half through Gabriel Sara and Mauro Icardi.

Okan Buruk’s side remain top of the table with 28 points, five clear of second-placed Trabzonspor.

Göztepe remain in fifth position with 16 points.

By Adeboye Amosu



