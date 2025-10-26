Close Menu
    Ligie 1: Moffi Missing In Nice Victory Vs Rennes

    Ligie 1: Moffi Missing In Nice Victory Vs Rennes
    Moffi

    Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi was missing in action as Nice defeated Stade Rennes 2-1 in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.

    The Nigerian international who was making his seventh appearance, has netted two goals this ongoing season for Nice.

    Read Also:Udinese Coach Talks Up Okoye's Performance In Win Over Leece

    The visitor took the lead in the 38th minute through Diop before Clause extended the tally to 2-0 in the 45th minute.

    However, Rennes reduced the scoreline to 2-1 in the 68th minute thanks to Boudial’s goal in the 67th minute.

    All efforts to leveled parity proved abortive as Nice picked the maximum three points.


    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

