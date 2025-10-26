Ligie 1: Moffi Missing In Nice Victory Vs Rennes

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi was missing in action as Nice defeated Stade Rennes 2-1 in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.



The Nigerian international who was making his seventh appearance, has netted two goals this ongoing season for Nice.

The visitor took the lead in the 38th minute through Diop before Clause extended the tally to 2-0 in the 45th minute.



However, Rennes reduced the scoreline to 2-1 in the 68th minute thanks to Boudial’s goal in the 67th minute.



All efforts to leveled parity proved abortive as Nice picked the maximum three points.







