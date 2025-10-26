Udinese Coach Talks Up Okoye’s Performance In Win Over Leece

Udinese head coach Kosta Runjaic has thumbed up Maduka Okoye’s performance in the club’s win over Leece, reports Completesports.com.

The Zebras defeated Leece 3-2 in a thrilling Serie A clash at the Blue Energy Stadium on Saturday.

It was Okoye’s second appearance since his return from suspension.

The 26-year-old made his first appearance of the season in Udinese’s 1-1 draw with Cremonese last weekend.

Despite conceding twice in the game, Runjaic has kinds for the Nigeria international.

“Okoye hasn’t played for two months, he’s only been on the pitch in training. I think it’s not an easy situation for anyone in general,” he was quoted by calciomercato.

“He didn’t have much to do in the first half, but despite that, we need to maintain the right level of concentration.

“I still have to review the goals. Okoye tried to give his all. his best, it’s a success that gives an important boost on a psychological level.”

By Adeboye Amosu



