    Remo Stars Crash Out Of CAF Champions League

    Adeboye Amosu

    Remo Stars crashed out of the CAF Champions League after a 2-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.

    The Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions lost the second preliminary round tie 7-1 on aggregate.

    Nuno Santos gave Mamelodi Sundowns the lead in the 20th minute.

    The hosts doubled their lead through Peter Shalulile one minute before the break.

    Remo Stars stood firm at the back in the second half despite relentless pressure from the hosts.

    Sundowns sealed a place in the money spinning group stage of the competition for the 11th consecutive season.

    Nigeria’s other representative in the competition, Rivers United booked a place in the group stage after a 3-2 aggregate win over Black Bulls of Mozambique.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu

