Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Chelsea Interested In Flying Eagles Winger

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Premier League giants Chelsea are interested in Flying Eagles winger Sani Suleiman, reports Completesports.com.

    Suleiman starred for Nigeria at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

    The 19-year-old has also impressed in the Slovak League for AS Trenčín since returning from the World Cup.

    Read Also:Galatasaray Can Beat Any Team In The World –Osimhen

    The pacy winger bagged an assist against Skalica which earned him a place in the Team of the Week.

    The youngster’s current contract will expire June 2026, but Trenčín hold a two-year extension option.

    Tottenham Hotspur , Rangers, and Bayer Leverkusen have also been linked with the player.

    Several Italian clubs have made preliminary enquiries about Suleiman’s situation.


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.