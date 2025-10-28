Chelsea Interested In Flying Eagles Winger

Premier League giants Chelsea are interested in Flying Eagles winger Sani Suleiman, reports Completesports.com.

Suleiman starred for Nigeria at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

The 19-year-old has also impressed in the Slovak League for AS Trenčín since returning from the World Cup.

Read Also:Galatasaray Can Beat Any Team In The World –Osimhen

The pacy winger bagged an assist against Skalica which earned him a place in the Team of the Week.

The youngster’s current contract will expire June 2026, but Trenčín hold a two-year extension option.

Tottenham Hotspur , Rangers, and Bayer Leverkusen have also been linked with the player.

Several Italian clubs have made preliminary enquiries about Suleiman’s situation.



