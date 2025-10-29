2026 WCQ: Super Eagles' Playoff Hopes Would Have Been Dead Without Osimhen --Mikel

Former Nigerian international Mikel Obi believes without Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, Nigeria’s hope of qualifying for the playoffs of the 2026 World Cup would have been dashed.



Recall that the Galatasaray star scored a hattrick as the Super Eagles thrashed Benin 4-0 in the crucial final Group C game that sealed the playoff berth for Nigeria.



His goals contributions have played a key factor in helping the team revive their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup.



Interestingly, the team failed to win any of the matches he missed, drawing four and losing one, underlining his importance and influence on the team.

Speaking on the Obi One podcast, Mikel noted that Osimhen’s aggressiveness, passion, and energy are the reasons the Super Eagles made it to the playoff.



“Credit to the boys, they absolutely did that and of course the main man we’ve talked about so many times on this podcast.Absolutely brilliant. Yes, it was against Benin, people can say he scored a hat-trick but you still have to score this hat-trick, you still have to show up. It was our biggest game of the season.



“If we didn’t win that game, we wouldn’t be talking about trying to qualify for the World Cup. Victor Osimhen has singlehandedly kept us alive. One of the biggest games, he’s come out and scored a hat-trick. You can see the intensity, passion, aggressiveness he shows.



“When the pressure is on, the big boys step up, and that’s exactly what he has done. He’s the big boy in that team right now, and we all needed him. The games that he didn’t play and the amount of games that we won without him compared to the games we won with him in the team is incredible.”



